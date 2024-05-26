Police Continue To Search For Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police continue to search for 27-year-old Dalton Bartnik.

Police say that on Sunday afternoon, officers will be in the area of Louis Street between Irvine Avenue and the nearby railroad tracks to canvass for video footage related to this case.

Residents are asked to review camera footage from April 1st, 2024, to May 20th, 2024, for signs of suspicious activity.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Bartnik is described as a white male, 5’6”, with a slim build. He is known to frequent downtown Windsor and Stratford, Ontario. At the time of his disappearance, it is believed Bartnik was wearing a grey oversized tracksuit, Jordan running shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext 4830.