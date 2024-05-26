PHOTOS: Ride For Dad Returns To Windsor Roads
Anna Millerman
Sunday May 26th, 2024, 12:13pm
Windsor Motorcycle Ride for Dad has taken off for the 2024 event, starting the day from Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Sunday morning.
Windsor Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised over $1.1 million in the fight against prostate cancer. Riders will enjoy multiple stops along their route while also supporting a great cause. Learn more about their efforts and the event here.
