PHOTOS: Ride For Dad Returns To Windsor Roads

Windsor Motorcycle Ride for Dad has taken off for the 2024 event, starting the day from Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Sunday morning.

Windsor Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised over $1.1 million in the fight against prostate cancer. Riders will enjoy multiple stops along their route while also supporting a great cause. Learn more about their efforts and the event here.

