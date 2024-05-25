PHOTOS: Rib Fest Brings Weekend Fun To The Riverfront

Windsor’s Annual Rib and Beer Fest takes place from Friday until Sunday along the riverfront, and there’s plenty of fun and deliciousness for everybody.

Along with plenty of BBQ ribs, you can also check out the beer market and live music all weekend.

For hours, entertainment info and more, visit Rib Fest on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

