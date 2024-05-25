Pet Of The Week: Meet Ziggy!

Ziggy – Chihuahua Mix – 2 years – Male

Hi there, I’m Ziggy! I’m a friendly guy, full of energy and love. I’m smart too, so I’ll quickly learn your routines and rules. Playtime is my favorite, and I have a playful spirit that never tires. But don’t worry, I also love a good cuddle.

I am unfortunately not fond of other dogs. I came from Texas you see, and maybe didn’t get a long with the other dogs on the street there? And no cats or small animals…I have a super high prey drive! So ya… I need to be the only animal in the home. If you have kids that’s great, they should just be at the age where they aren’t running around like crazy because sometimes I like to chase and nip at those cute little ankles!

I really like to tell everyone who will listen all about my life and adventures, even if there is no one there to listen I will still be talking to myself. So not apartments for me!

I know it sounds like a lot but I honestly am such a sweet and loving boy! Apply to adopt me and I will be your loyal friend, playful companion, and an endless source of joy.