Pet Of The Week: Meet Tippy & Toddy
Saturday May 4th, 2024, 12:00pm
12 year old males
Tippy and Toddy are brothers who are looking for a home together. Toddy is a very affectionate boy who adores head scratches and getting brushed. Tippy is friendly and affectionate, and loves to be pet and scratched under his chin. He has zero interest in toys and prefers to lounge around and people watch. These brothers are Special Paws pets because they have heart murmurs and potential need for medical care in the future. Meet these two at the Yay for Strays Cat Café!
