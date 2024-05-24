SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

NOW OPEN: Mr. Puffs Brings Delicious Loukoumades To Windsor

Thursday May 23rd, 2024, 9:06pm

Business
0
0

A new dessert bar has opened in South Windsor.

Mr. Puffs is the latest and greatest dessert spot in the city. Their signature creations are Puffs, decadent traditional Greek donuts known as Loukoumades.

President and Owner Konstantinos Thanos says if you’ve had Greek honey balls, Puffs are similar.

Puffs are served hot and fresh, made to order, and are drizzled with toppings like Oreo, chocolate, hazelnut, honey, and strawberry frostings. Thanos says Oreo is among their most popular toppings. They’re also made without any dairy products, are egg-free, peanut-free and contain no preservatives. They say the dough for Puffs is yeast-based and made with simple ingredients like flour, cinnamon and water.

President Konstantinos Thanos and Owner Reilly Probyn pose outside of Mr. Puffs on Thursday May 23rd, 2024.

Windsor’s new location joins seventy-six other locations across Ontario and Quebec.

Visit Mr. Puffs today at 3220 Dougall Ave Unit B, Windsor, ON N9E 1S6.

Facebook: Mr. Puffs Windsor

Instagram: @mrpuffswindsor

@windsoritedotca loukoumades date periodt 🤤#mrpuffswindsor #windsorfoodie #YQG ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message