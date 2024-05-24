NOW OPEN: Mr. Puffs Brings Delicious Loukoumades To Windsor

A new dessert bar has opened in South Windsor.

Mr. Puffs is the latest and greatest dessert spot in the city. Their signature creations are Puffs, decadent traditional Greek donuts known as Loukoumades.

President and Owner Konstantinos Thanos says if you’ve had Greek honey balls, Puffs are similar.

Puffs are served hot and fresh, made to order, and are drizzled with toppings like Oreo, chocolate, hazelnut, honey, and strawberry frostings. Thanos says Oreo is among their most popular toppings. They’re also made without any dairy products, are egg-free, peanut-free and contain no preservatives. They say the dough for Puffs is yeast-based and made with simple ingredients like flour, cinnamon and water.

Windsor’s new location joins seventy-six other locations across Ontario and Quebec.

Visit Mr. Puffs today at 3220 Dougall Ave Unit B, Windsor, ON N9E 1S6.

Facebook: Mr. Puffs Windsor

Instagram: @mrpuffswindsor