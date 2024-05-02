New Concession Operator At Belle River West Beach

This summer, there will be a new concession stand operator at West Beach in Belle River.

In March, the Municipality of Lakeshore opened up bidding for the Concession Facility. Scoop and Straw won the bid and will pay the Municipality $3,200 a month in rent for the use of the Municipal Facility.

The Municipality will provide the Service Provider with a concession building containing the Chattels. The Municipality will also provide electrical and water service to the facility.

A&J Snack Shack, who has run the stand for the past eight years, was outbid.