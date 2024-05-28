National Trail Care Day Is June 1st

The City of Windsor is set to take part in Trail Care Day, happening June 1st, 2024, on the city’s waterfront.

Trail Care Day is a national event supported by Trans Canada Trail, the organization that stewards and maintains Canada’s 28,000-kilometre trail network. The event, held on International Trails Day, calls on trail groups and volunteers across Canada to take part in a local trail care activity and leave their mark on the Trans Canada Trail.

Trail Care Day is taking place locally at Dieppe Park and will include a number of booths and activities.

“Trail Care Day embodies the spirit of grassroots stewardship. Communities can shape their local trail experience while contributing to the collective preservation of Canada’s iconic trail network,” says Meghan Reddick, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Trans Canada Trail. “There’s something extremely special about a national effort to care for the Trail that connects us all.”

To learn more about Trail Care Day in Windsor, visit the city Trail Care Day web page.