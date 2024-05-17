CloudyNow
Long Weekend Beach Report: All Beaches Open

Friday May 17th, 2024, 1:35pm

Beach Report
0
0

The weekly summer beach reports have returned.

Beach sampling will take place every Wednesday (or Thursday if Wednesday is statutory holiday) by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

Water samples are then sent to the public health lab in London for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

Sampling date: May 15, 2024

  • No beaches are under warnings this week.
  • No beaches are closed this week.

