Location Change For Sunday LaSalle Night Market

Sunday May 26th, 2024, 1:15pm

LaSalle
0
0

Due to the forecasted potential for storms later today, the location for the Sunday, May 26th, 2024 LaSalle Night Market has been moved to the Event Centre at 970 Front Road.

This location allows for the market to be held indoors.

Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking is available along Laurier Drive, west of Front Road. Guests can be dropped off at the Event Centre before parking.

