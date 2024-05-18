SunnyNow
Live Music Returns To The Leamington Marina Patio This Summer

Saturday May 18th, 2024, 3:30pm

Leamington
0
0

Live music returns to the Leamington Marina patio on Friday nights starting May 31st.

Nestled on the scenic shores of Lake Erie, Leamington Marina provides a perfect backdrop for an evening of music and community spirit. The entertainment schedule promises something for everyone, from classic rock to country, acoustic hits, and more.  Shows run 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Entertainment Schedule:

  •  May 31: Freddie Galahad – Elvis Tribute
  • June 14: Mark Chichkan – Acoustic
  • June 21: Back 2 Back – Pop/Rock/Country
  • June 28: Ciao Duo – Classic Rock/Motown
  • July 5: Dawn & Elvis – 60s, 70s, and 80s
  • July 19: Andrea & Mike Pannunzio – Variety
  • July 26: Kristopher & Jim – Acoustic Rock
  • August 16: Jen Knight – Acoustic Rock
  • August 23: Rochelleday Music – Rock, R&B and Pop
  • August 30: Jason Baclig – Classic Hits

