Live Music Returns To The Leamington Marina Patio This Summer
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 18th, 2024, 3:30pm
Live music returns to the Leamington Marina patio on Friday nights starting May 31st.
Nestled on the scenic shores of Lake Erie, Leamington Marina provides a perfect backdrop for an evening of music and community spirit. The entertainment schedule promises something for everyone, from classic rock to country, acoustic hits, and more. Shows run 7:00pm to 9:00pm.
Entertainment Schedule:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- May 31: Freddie Galahad – Elvis Tribute
- June 14: Mark Chichkan – Acoustic
- June 21: Back 2 Back – Pop/Rock/Country
- June 28: Ciao Duo – Classic Rock/Motown
- July 5: Dawn & Elvis – 60s, 70s, and 80s
- July 19: Andrea & Mike Pannunzio – Variety
- July 26: Kristopher & Jim – Acoustic Rock
- August 16: Jen Knight – Acoustic Rock
- August 23: Rochelleday Music – Rock, R&B and Pop
- August 30: Jason Baclig – Classic Hits
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook