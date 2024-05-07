Leamington To Celebrate 150th Anniversary With A Dream Cruise And Car Shows

A Dream Cruise and Car Shows event to celebrate Leamington 150 is planned for Saturday, June 29th, 2024.

The festivities will kick off with a unique Dream Cruise, a nostalgic journey from noon to 3:00pm. This historic cruise route, from the Leamington Fairgrounds to the Leamington Dock, will bring back the cherished cruising tradition of Leamington’s past. As part of this cruise, a special car show will unfold from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Leamington Dock, showcasing a curated selection of classic cars.

Following the cruise, the festivities will shift to Uptown Leamington for a Car Show from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Classic cars and hot rods will line the streets of Talbot Street West, Queen Avenue, and John Street, transforming Leamington’s uptown into an exhibition of automotive history and style.

Alongside the impressive display of cars, attendees will enjoy live music at the Italian Centennial Park, located on John Street.

“Leamington’s 150th anniversary is a historic occasion, and what better way to celebrate than with a Dream Cruise and Car Shows,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for both residents and visitors to experience the charm of our town. We invite everyone to join us as we drive down memory lane and celebrate our history and community spirit. Let’s make this celebration a memorable one for the entire family.”

A special invitation is extended to all classic car owners to participate in the car shows. Your participation is free and will significantly contribute to the event’s success. The entry form is available at Leamington.ca/Carshow.