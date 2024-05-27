CloudyNow
LaSalle Resident Wins $350,000 With Instant Crossword Extreme

Monday May 27th, 2024, 2:27pm

LaSalle
0
0

Brian Hopson of Lasalle is celebrating after winning a $350,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword Extreme.

Hopson , a retired father, grandfather, and great grandfather is celebrating his biggest lottery win yet after playing Crossword For decades. “I had just bought the ticket and went home to play it. I thought I had won $100,000 and my heart stopped. I counted again and realized I had revealed 11 words,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall. “I got in my truck and flew back to the store. I used the ticket checker and saw the prize was $350,000!”

With all the excitement in the store, a crowd gathered to see what was going on. “I had the retailer check it and the ‘Big Winner’ message came up. It was one heck of a rush! It hit me like a ton of bricks!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

 

