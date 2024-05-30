SunnyNow
Lakeshore CAO Announces Resignation

Thursday May 30th, 2024, 6:51pm

Lakeshore’s Chief Administrative Officer, Truper McBride, has submitted his resignation effective June 25th, 2024. McBride is slated to lead the Township of West Lincoln.

“On behalf of Council and residents of Lakeshore, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Truper for his many years of service to our communities and our organization,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “As Chief Administrative Officer, Truper demonstrated unmatched leadership during a critical period in Lakeshore’s history. He has also helped to set the stage for the next step in Lakeshore’s bright future.”

McBride started his tenure with Lakeshore in June 2018 as Director of Community and Development Services. He was promoted to CAO in June 2019.

“Without question, my proudest accomplishment is the incredible organization that we have built for Lakeshore over the last five years,” said McBride. “I have been blessed to have been surrounded and supported by passionate, devoted, and brilliant people. Supporting my staff while positioning them with the skillsets and capacity the Municipality needs to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the future has been a true honour.”

Lakeshore Council will meet shortly to deliberate and name an Interim CAO before embarking on the search for a long-term replacement.

