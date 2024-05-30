SunnyNow
13 °C
55 °F
SunnyThu
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyFri
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Lacasse Park Parking And Trail Improvements Approved

Thursday May 30th, 2024, 9:02am

Tecumseh
0
0

Town Council in Tecumseh has approved the parking and trail improvements at Lacasse Park in the amount of $1,068,049.50.

The work includes concrete pads for bleachers, fence repairs, landscaping, pathway network, parking additions and resurfacing, new pavilion, and additional signage.

Piera Con Enterprises was the lowest bidder on the project.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message