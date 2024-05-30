Lacasse Park Parking And Trail Improvements Approved
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 30th, 2024, 9:02am
Town Council in Tecumseh has approved the parking and trail improvements at Lacasse Park in the amount of $1,068,049.50.
The work includes concrete pads for bleachers, fence repairs, landscaping, pathway network, parking additions and resurfacing, new pavilion, and additional signage.
Piera Con Enterprises was the lowest bidder on the project.
