Kraft Heinz Canada, Highbury Canco Extend Leamington Facility Agreement Through 2027

Kraft Heinz Canada and Highbury Canco have extended their partnership agreement in Leamington for another four years, with the production deal now in place until the end of 2027. This marks the third consecutive extension.

Highbury Canco employs more than 600 people at its 2.1-million-square-foot facility in Leamington, where it produces some of Kraft Heinz Canada’s most beloved products, including Heinz beans, Heinz tomato juice and Classico pasta sauce. Kraft Heinz Canada, the country’s second-largest food manufacturer, is excited to extend the partnership with Highbury Canco to ensure many of its locally sourced products will continue to be produced in Leamington for years to come.

“We’re proud to extend our agreement with Highbury Canco and look forward to continuing to have Kraft Heinz Canada products produced by the talented and hard-working employees at its Leamington facility for another four years,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “We’ve built strong local partnerships across Canada, our second largest market globally, for over 100 years, and this new deal signals our continued commitment to being a strong partner to Canadian communities.”

Highbury Canco’s Leamington facility exclusively produces the tomato paste that is used in all the Heinz Ketchup made at Kraft Heinz’s Mont Royal facility in Montreal.

“Extending our partnership with Kraft Heinz Canada for another four years provides significant stability for our facility and for our workforce,” said Sam Diab, CEO at Highbury Canco. “This is a mutually beneficial alliance that is of great significance to the Leamington community and for all the Canadians that can continue to enjoy Kraft Heinz Canada products being produced at facilities such as ours.”

The estimated retail value of Kraft Heinz Canada products that will be produced at Highbury Canco’s Leamington facility over the next four years exceeds $1 billion.