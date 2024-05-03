CloudyNow
Kingsville Block Parties Coming This Summer

Friday May 3rd, 2024, 9:02am

The Town of Kingsville is planning a summer of Block Parties that will take place on the third Saturday of every month from June to September. These Block Parties are designed to unite friends, families, and neighbours for an evening of fun, food, music, games, and shopping.

“We’ve reimagined Open Streets, moving the footprint off the main stretch but still giving residents and visitors a fun opportunity to come together and enjoy the weekend,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers.

Kingsville Block Parties run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with the first event in Cottam on County Road 34 between Belle River Road and Hill Street. The remaining Block Parties are in Kingsville at the intersection of King and Chestnut.

“We have planned a unique theme for each Block Party,” said Karen Loney, Kingsville’s Manager of Programs and Events. “There will also be live music, activities for kids, and outdoor food and merchandise vendors.”

Dates:

  • June 15th, Cottam, “Sweet Summer”
  • July 20th, Kingsville, “Christmas in July”
  • August 17th, Kingsville, “Country Night”
  • September 21st, Kingsville, “Glow Night”

