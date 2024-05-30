Kingsville Announces Acting Fire Chief

The Town of Kingsville has appointed Jeromy Garant, the Deputy Fire Chief, as Kingsville’s interim Fire Chief.

Garant has sixteen years of service, including Volunteer Fire, Fire Training/Public Education Officer, and Fire Prevention Officer. He assumed the role of Deputy Fire Chief in 2023.

“Kingsville continues to be in good hands with experienced leadership in the Fire department,” stated Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “We appreciate Chief Garant’s help as we search for a permanent replacement. We also want to thank Chief Suchiu for his service and important work keeping our community safe and leading our dedicated firefighters. We wish him the best in this next career move.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Fire Chief Jason Suchiu’s last day with the Town is May 30th, 2024.

“It was a great experience, and I appreciate the time I’ve had working with the incredible staff at the Town of Kingsville,” said Chief Suchiu. “I’m confident that Chief Garant is the strong leader this community needs to fill this interim position.”