UPDATED: House Fire On Victoria Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 6th, 2024, 2:55am
Last updated: Monday May 6th, 10:53am
Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue.
Fire crews were called just before 2:00am, Monday, and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a house.
There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say the fire caused $700,000 in damage to the home. The cause is undetermined.
This is the second significant fire in the area within a week, following last Wednesday’s rainbow house fire in the 800 block of Ouellette.
