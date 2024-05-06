UPDATED: House Fire On Victoria Avenue

Last updated: Monday May 6th, 10:53am

Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue.

Fire crews were called just before 2:00am, Monday, and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a house.

There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say the fire caused $700,000 in damage to the home. The cause is undetermined.

This is the second significant fire in the area within a week, following last Wednesday’s rainbow house fire in the 800 block of Ouellette.