High-Rise Proposed For Downtown Windsor

A new high-rise is in the planning stages for downtown Windsor.

Located on the northeast corner of Caron Avenue and Chatham Street West, the proposed 16-storey building will contain 88 units.

Seventy parking spaces are proposed for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th storeys, an amenity space on the ground floor, and a roof-top terrace on the 5th storey.

The development also includes a visitor parking lot on the southeast corner of Caron Avenue and Chatham Street West for 12 vehicles.

At their Monday, June 3rd meeting, the Development & Heritage Standing Committee will be asked to approve an Official Plan Amendment – to permit a solely residential, high-profile, multiple dwelling building and use, a Zoning By-Law Amendment – to permit the solely residential use and establish site-specific zone performance standards for the proposed building and adjacent private parking lot, Site Plan Control – to ensure the final build-out is in compliance with the applicable zone provisions and technical documents and the Draft Plan of Condominium.