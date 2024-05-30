High-Rise Proposed For Downtown Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 30th, 2024, 8:30am
A new high-rise is in the planning stages for downtown Windsor.
Located on the northeast corner of Caron Avenue and Chatham Street West, the proposed 16-storey building will contain 88 units.
Seventy parking spaces are proposed for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th storeys, an amenity space on the ground floor, and a roof-top terrace on the 5th storey.
The development also includes a visitor parking lot on the southeast corner of Caron Avenue and Chatham Street West for 12 vehicles.
At their Monday, June 3rd meeting, the Development & Heritage Standing Committee will be asked to approve an Official Plan Amendment – to permit a solely residential, high-profile, multiple dwelling building and use, a Zoning By-Law Amendment – to permit the solely residential use and establish site-specific zone performance standards for the proposed building and adjacent private parking lot, Site Plan Control – to ensure the final build-out is in compliance with the applicable zone provisions and technical documents and the Draft Plan of Condominium.
