CloudyNow
18 °C
65 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
20 °C
68 °F		SunnyMon
19 °C
66 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival Returns

Friday May 3rd, 2024, 10:02am

Events Coming Up
0
0

Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival is returning to downtown Windsor on May 11th.

The event will showcase 20+ hot sauce makers from across Ontario and will be held on the ground level of the Pelissier Street Parking Garage, adjacent to the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market.

“We hosted Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival for the first time last year, and we were absolutely blown away by the tremendous support of our incredible vendors, attendees and the Windsor-Essex community. It was a joy to bring a fresh festival to the downtown core and transform an underutilized space into the perfect venue to host this flavourful event. So, here we are, doing it all again this year,” said Jeff Denomme, Co-Producer of Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival & Partner of Halo Heats.

It runs from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Tickets are available at www.heatseekerhotsaucefestival.com, $5 in advance online and $10 at the door.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message