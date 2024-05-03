Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival Returns

Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival is returning to downtown Windsor on May 11th.

The event will showcase 20+ hot sauce makers from across Ontario and will be held on the ground level of the Pelissier Street Parking Garage, adjacent to the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market.

“We hosted Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival for the first time last year, and we were absolutely blown away by the tremendous support of our incredible vendors, attendees and the Windsor-Essex community. It was a joy to bring a fresh festival to the downtown core and transform an underutilized space into the perfect venue to host this flavourful event. So, here we are, doing it all again this year,” said Jeff Denomme, Co-Producer of Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival & Partner of Halo Heats.

It runs from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Tickets are available at www.heatseekerhotsaucefestival.com, $5 in advance online and $10 at the door.