GoFundMe Set Up To Create A Scholarship In Memory Of A Young Nurse Who Passed Away At Age Of 22

Monday May 6th, 2024, 8:19pm

Local News
0
0

Source: Windsor Regional Hospital

A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of  Windsor Regional Hospital registered nurse Hannah Pare.

Hannah, just 22, worked on the 8th floor Neurosurgery unit at Ouellette Campus. She joined the hospital as a student nurse in December 2021 and became an RN employee in July 2023 after graduation.

Hannah passed away following complications from a surgical procedure in Toronto. She has been declared brain dead and has donated all of her organs, saving 7+ lives.

In honour of her legacy, the University of Windsor is creating a scholarship in her name. Hannah’s sister, Grace, established a GoFundMe page with a goal of $25,000. As of 8:00pm Monday, it had raised $31,315.

You can donate to the scholarship here.

