Glenwood And Roseland Public Schools Expanding

Wednesday May 22nd, 2024, 1:56pm

City News
File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The Greater Essex County District School Board will receive $3.7 million for the creation of 184 new student spaces at Glenwood Public School and $3.9 million to for the creation of 184 spaces at Roseland Public School.

Both of these funding announcments are part of the Ontario Government’s commitment to building state-of-the-art learning spaces for Ontario students and are part of a $1.3 billion plan that more than doubles funding to build new schools and expansions, including child care spaces.

“We are grateful to the Government of Ontario for their cooperation and their appreciation for the continuous changes we experience in our communities,” said Director of Education Vicki Houston of the Greater Essex County District School. “They are an obliging partner in helping us respond to demographic shifts with school additions and new builds. We’re providing students with great places to learn and grow.”

