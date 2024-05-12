Git-R-Done With Larry The Cable Guy At Caesars Windsor This August

Larry the Cable Guy hits The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 16th at 8:00pm.

Larry the Cable Guy is a Multi-Platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and Billboard award-winning comedian. Larry’s road to stardom included starring in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. The massive success of the tour led to the creation of the stand-up comedy concert film, Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, which premiered as the highest-rated movie in Comedy Central’s history.

Larry’s first comedy album Lord, I Apologize has reached Gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The album stayed at Number One on the Billboard Comedy Charts for 15 weeks in a row. The release of The Right To Bare Arms marked the first time in the history of SoundScan that a comedy album charted at Number One on the Country Chart. The album also earned Larry a Grammy nomination. His DVD special, Git-R-Done, has sold more than one million copies and has been certified Platinum.

Larry has starred in the movies Jingle All the Way 2, A Madea Christmas, Tooth Fairy 2, Witless Protection, Delta Farce, and his first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector. Larry is also the beloved voice of “Mater” in the Cars franchise. In 2009, The Comedy Central Roast of Larry the Cable Guy aired and the show, which Larry executive produced, became one of the highest-rated roasts in the channel’s history, attracting over four million viewers.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10th.