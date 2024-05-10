Mostly CloudyNow
Gary Parent Passes Away

Friday May 10th, 2024, 9:34am

Local News
0
0

A local labour leader for decades, Gary Parent has passed away.

He started his career at the Chrysler Truck plant in 1965 and became a shop steward by 1967. Over the years, he held various elected roles, from steward to Chairperson at both Plant 1 and Plant 6, culminating in his tenure as Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Local 444 from 1987 until his retirement in 2009.

He was also president of the Windsor District Labour Council for 35 years.

More to come . . . .

