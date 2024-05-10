Gary Parent Passes Away

A local labour leader for decades, Gary Parent has passed away.

He started his career at the Chrysler Truck plant in 1965 and became a shop steward by 1967. Over the years, he held various elected roles, from steward to Chairperson at both Plant 1 and Plant 6, culminating in his tenure as Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Local 444 from 1987 until his retirement in 2009.

He was also president of the Windsor District Labour Council for 35 years.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

More to come . . . .