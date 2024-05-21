SunnyNow
Fire On Jos St. Louis

Tuesday May 21st, 2024, 9:41am

Fires
0
0


An investigation is underway into an early morning fire in the 2500 of Jos St. Louis Avenue.

Two occupants were displaced, and there were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at approximately $600,000.

