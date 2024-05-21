Fire On Jos St. Louis
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 21st, 2024, 9:41am
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire in the 2500 of Jos St. Louis Avenue.
Two occupants were displaced, and there were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at approximately $600,000.
