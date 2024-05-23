Erie Shores HealthCare Celebrates First MRI Test In Mobile Unit

Erie Shores HealthCare has completed their first MRI test in its new mobile MRI unit. This significant milestone marks a new era in delivering state-of-the-art diagnostic services to residents of Essex County.

The mobile MRI unit, a temporary measure until the permanent MRI suite is completed at the end of 2024, is designed to meet the community’s immediate needs by reducing wait times and enhancing access to essential diagnostic services.

“This is a pivotal moment for Erie Shores HealthCare and our community,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of ESHC. “The mobile MRI unit allows us to address the immediate needs of our patients, reducing wait times and improving access to critical diagnostic services right here at home.”

The MRI unit will operate 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, significantly reducing the need for patients to travel to other regions for MRI tests and ensuring timely access to vital diagnostic services.

The MRI project is made possible through the support of Ontario Health, the provincial government, and our generous community. A $1 million donation from Unico and

Primo Foods has been instrumental in advancing this project. To date, fundraising efforts have reached approximately half the $5 million goal needed to complete the project.

“The support from our community has been overwhelming,” said Penny Bellhouse, Executive Director of the Erie Shores Health Foundation. “We are immensely grateful for the contributions that have brought this much-needed service to our hospital and look forward to continued support as we work towards our goal.”