E.C. Row Expressway Nightly Closures Start Sunday

The E.C. Row Expressway will have nightly closures between Banwell Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard for milling and paving starting Sunday from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

During the daytime, the expressway will be open through the construction zone but reduced to one lane with lowered speeds.

Construction will begin in the westbound lanes and then switch to the eastbound lanes. Watch for detour signage.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 5th, 2024 (weather permitting).