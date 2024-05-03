Downtown Business Revitalization Association Launches Our Downtown Campaign

The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association has launched the Our Downtown campaign, an initiative designed to rejuvenate the heart of Windsor. This comprehensive campaign is a call to action for community members, businesses, and stakeholders to unite and contribute to the revitalization of Windsor’s core.

“Today marks a new chapter for Downtown Windsor,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBRA. “The ‘Our Downtown’ campaign is the beginning of something truly transformative, and not just for the downtown, but for the entire city.”

Many local business owners and developers are in agreement, and thrilled to support the initiative.

“The ‘Our Downtown’ campaign creates a sense of unity and pride that’s crucial for revitalization,” said Vicky Smith, owner of the Tim Hortons locations in Downtown Windsor. “We’re excited about the beautification of the core, but more about bringing people together and enhancing our quality of life.”

The Our Downtown campaign incorporates a variety of outreach and promotional strategies to engage the community. Elements include:

Digital ads to spread the word and engage a broader audience online.

Posters and postcards, visually striking materials distributed throughout the community to raise awareness.

Digital billboards to deliver targeted messages to a large audience, effectively capturing attention and increasing visibility.

Radio ads to reach diverse audiences and reinforce the importance of saving downtown Windsor.

Social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram to engage directly with voters, an rapidly disseminate information, and cultivate communities.

An online petition for residents and business owners to show their support and commitment to revitalizing downtown, and to foster widespread awareness and grassroots support..

Video testimonials, through which business owners and residents can share stories about what downtown Windsor means to them.

Letters of support that garner endorsements from local businesses and stakeholders to build momentum.

A dedicated website which acts as a central hub for information, updates, and interactions at strengthenthecore.ca.

“As a business owner, I’ve seen firsthand the passion Windsorites have for our city,” added Andrew Corbett, owner of the Bull & Barrel, of the campaign’s potential impact. “This campaign is a passionate and collective effort that will boost our local economy and create a downtown we can all take pride in.”

For additional details on the ‘Our Downtown’ campaign, please visit strengthenthecore.ca.