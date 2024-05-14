Dog Registration Enforcement Begins In Leamington Next Week

If you live in Leamington, ensure your dogs are registered by next week.

Starting May 22nd, 2024, representatives from the Municipality of Leamington will conduct door-to-door visits to ensure compliance with the Municipality’s Animal Control.

In accordance with By-law 668-06, every person who owns or keeps a dog in the Municipality of Leamington must register their dog and purchase a dog tag. Further, no person can own more than two dogs or keep more than two dogs on a property unless the property is licensed as an approved dog kennel. Anyone failing to comply with the By-law may receive a fine.

A dog tag costs $50.00 per dog, which includes the late fee. Please note that municipal representatives will not accept payments. Dog tags can only be purchased online at leamington.ca/dogs or by visiting the Leamington Municipal Building at 111 Erie Street North, Leamington. The Municipality of Leamington no longer accepts cash payments.

