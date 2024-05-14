Dog Registration Enforcement Begins In Leamington Next Week
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 14th, 2024, 10:00am
If you live in Leamington, ensure your dogs are registered by next week.
Starting May 22nd, 2024, representatives from the Municipality of Leamington will conduct door-to-door visits to ensure compliance with the Municipality’s Animal Control.
In accordance with By-law 668-06, every person who owns or keeps a dog in the Municipality of Leamington must register their dog and purchase a dog tag. Further, no person can own more than two dogs or keep more than two dogs on a property unless the property is licensed as an approved dog kennel. Anyone failing to comply with the By-law may receive a fine.
A dog tag costs $50.00 per dog, which includes the late fee. Please note that municipal representatives will not accept payments. Dog tags can only be purchased online at leamington.ca/dogs or by visiting the Leamington Municipal Building at 111 Erie Street North, Leamington. The Municipality of Leamington no longer accepts cash payments.
