County Road 50 Construction Update

Work on the Tom Wright Drain Culvert reconstruction project on County Road 50 in Colchester resumed on Friday.

The County started work early in the construction season with the goal of having the road open for the peak of the tourist and business season, but it was delayed due to issues related to soil conditions discovered after excavation began.

Now that construction has resumed, they estimate the project will be completed in 10 weeks.

All the businesses on County Road 50 remain open and accessible. The full road closure is limited to the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 13/Erie Road. The County says they will continue working with local businesses to manage and improve the additional wayfinding signage that has been installed to indicate that local roads remain open for customers to access area wineries, markets and other businesses.