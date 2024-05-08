Construction Work Begins On Point Pelee National Park Tip Tower

Guardrail replacement and repairs to the Tip Tower in Point Pelee National Park is set to get underway.

The Tip Tower was closed after a safety issues was identified with the guard rail system.

In the fall of 2023, Point Pelee National Park, Parks Canada initiated a third-party engineering assessment to validate concerns about the guard rail system. A full engineering assessment was completed, confirming the tower is structurally sound, and the issue is isolated to the guard rail system.

Design work for the railing replacement was completed, and a tendering process for guardrail repair and replacement took place.

Some initial work will be completed offsite, and work onsite will be carefully scheduled to avoid major disruptions to visitors and wildlife.

“Parks Canada recognizes that access to the 360-degree vistas from the Tip Tower in Point Pelee National Park is important to our visitors, and we look forward to resuming this unique experience when the tower is certified to be safe for use,” a news release said.