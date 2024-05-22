Mainly SunnyNow
30 °C
86 °F
SunnyThu
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyFri
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alerts For Windsor

Wednesday May 22nd, 2024, 5:13pm

Construction
0
0

File photo

Here is a look at some construction projects that will tie up traffic in Windsor over the next few days.

  • On Thursday, May 23rd, and Friday, May 24th, 2024, Sprucewood Avenue will be restricted between Ojibway Parkway and Cherry Blossom Drive due to culvert repairs.
  • Watch for roadwork lane restrictions on Deziel Drive between Kautex Drive and Central Avenue and on Kautex Drive between Foster Avenue and Deziel. This work takes place nightly between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from Wednesday, May 22nd, until Friday, May 24th, 2024 (weather permitting).
  • Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have lane restrictions between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway for shoulder repairs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message