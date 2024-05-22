Construction Alerts For Windsor
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday May 22nd, 2024, 5:13pm
Here is a look at some construction projects that will tie up traffic in Windsor over the next few days.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, and Friday, May 24th, 2024, Sprucewood Avenue will be restricted between Ojibway Parkway and Cherry Blossom Drive due to culvert repairs.
- Watch for roadwork lane restrictions on Deziel Drive between Kautex Drive and Central Avenue and on Kautex Drive between Foster Avenue and Deziel. This work takes place nightly between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from Wednesday, May 22nd, until Friday, May 24th, 2024 (weather permitting).
- Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have lane restrictions between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway for shoulder repairs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024.
