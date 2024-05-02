City’s Annual Plant Sale This Saturday

The 27th Annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale takes place this Saturday from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the greenhouse complex at Jackson Park (2449 McDougall Street).

Volunteers from Parks and Recreation will be on site to help you choose from more than 100 varieties of perennials, grasses, veggies, shrubs, herbs, and trees to spruce up your space.

Items can be purchased by cash, credit, or debit. Every purchase you make will support the historic Paul Martin Garden at Willistead Park.

For a sneak peek of the green lineup and to get details on the sale, visit the plant sale web page.