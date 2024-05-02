NEWS >
CloudyNow
16 °C
61 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
20 °C
68 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

City’s Annual Plant Sale This Saturday

Thursday May 2nd, 2024, 9:00am

City News
0
0

The 27th Annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale takes place this Saturday from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the greenhouse complex at Jackson Park (2449 McDougall Street).

Volunteers from Parks and Recreation will be on site to help you choose from more than 100 varieties of perennials, grasses, veggies, shrubs, herbs, and trees to spruce up your space.

Items can be purchased by cash, credit, or debit. Every purchase you make will support the historic Paul Martin Garden at Willistead Park.

For a sneak peek of the green lineup and to get details on the sale, visit the plant sale web page.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message