Amherstburg Resident Antes Up To Win $159,495 With Poker Lotto All In

Thursday May 9th, 2024, 4:44pm

Amherstburg
0
0

Carl Gatt of Amherstburg anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the Poker Lotto All In Jackpot worth $154,495.60 on April 23rd, 2024. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play, bringing his total winnings to $159,495.60!

Gatt , who works as an operations manager, is celebrating his first big win after playing the lottery twice a week for 25 years.

The married father of five was quick to share the news of his win. “I told my wife and she cried! Winning is a great feeling.”

He plans to take his wife to Paris to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Simcoe Variety on Simcoe Street in Amherstberg.

windsoriteDOTca
