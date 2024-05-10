10th Annual Kingsville Music Festival Announces Line Up

The 10th Kingsville Music Festival has announced this year’s lineup featuring an eclectic blend of musical genres, including folk, rock, country, reggae, and jazz; the festival caters to the tastes of a wide variety of music enthusiasts.

Originating in 2014 as the Kingsville Folk Music Festival, the event brings a multi-day, multi-stage, family-friendly music festival to southwestern Ontario. Managed by the not-for-profit Kingsville Music Society, comprising a volunteer board of five members, the festival’s proceeds support the Society’s MAY Fund (Music and Arts for Youth), which facilitates musical scholarships, mentoring, and performance opportunities for talented area youth.

Set at the scenic, lakeside Mettawas Park, the newly branded Kingsville Music Festival boasts three daytime stages and an evening main stage and runs from August 9th to 11th. The Festival continues to entice visitors from across North America to indulge in Kingsville’s celebrated dining, warm hospitality, and rich history of live music.

This year’s lineup boasts diverse artists, including fan favourites Elliott Brood and the high-energy multi-horn funk band My Son the Hurricane.

2024 Music Lineup:

My Son The Hurricane

Elliott Brood

Ammoye

Valerie Ekoume

Mike Stevens Trio

Nicholas Campbell Trio

Jesse Corrigan Band

Rebekah Hawker

Luke Wallace

Benj Rowland

Redfox

Honeypaw

David Newland

Sarah Hiltz

Fresh Breath

The Schott’s

Jangles The Clown

Laughtertainer

Schedules, accommodation options, volunteer and vendor applications kingsvillemusicsociety.com. Advance weekend passes are now available for $80.00.