Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Issues Notice For Possible Meningitis Exposure

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a local case of meningitis in a person under 18 years old.

The Health Unit provides the following notice to anyone who may have attended and played basketball at the following locations during the dates and times listed below:

Sandwich Teen Action Group on April 10th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

University of Windsor, Toldo Lancer Centre on April 10th from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm

The Health Unit says that anyone who has had direct exposure to respiratory secretions of another person at these locations during these dates/times is advised to contact the WECHU at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420, and their health care provider to reduce the risk of becoming sick.

What is Meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection of the lining of the brain and the spinal cord that can be caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. Symptoms of meningitis usually occur 2-10 days after being exposed to the bacteria and may include:

Sudden fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Nausea and vomiting

Sensitivity to lights

Muscle pain

Drowsiness

Rash

Meningococcal disease can be passed from person to person by direct contact with respiratory secretions. Respiratory secretions are typically exchanged through kissing, as well as sharing food, drinks, water bottles, toothbrushes, eating utensils, cigarettes, and other smoking products and devices.

Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are important to prevent complications. Individuals who are sick with symptoms of meningitis should seek medical attention at the Emergency Department. The best way to protect yourself from meningitis and many other infectious diseases is being up to date with vaccines.