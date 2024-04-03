WEATHER: Wednesday April 3rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 3rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday April 3rd, 2024.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle or showers changing to 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 2 or low.
