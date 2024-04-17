WEATHER: Wednesday April 17th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 17th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday April 17th, 2024.
Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.
