WEATHER: Tuesday April 30th, 2024

Tuesday April 30th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday April 30th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

