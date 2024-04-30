WEATHER: Tuesday April 30th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 30th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday April 30th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
