Light RainNow
7 °C
45 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleWed
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesThu
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersFri
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday April 2nd, 2024

Tuesday April 2nd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday April 2nd, 2024.

Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message