WEATHER: Sunday April 14th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 14th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday April 14th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
