WEATHER: Sunday April 14th, 2024

Sunday April 14th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Sunday April 14th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

