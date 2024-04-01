WEATHER: Monday April 1st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 1st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday April 1st, 2024.
Periods of rain ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.
