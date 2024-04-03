Watch For Litter Cleanup Along E.C. Row Expressway

Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving on the E.C. Row Expressway starting Saturday, April 6th, 2024, as City of Windsor Parks staff will be cleaning debris along the expressway.

Crews will work from 7:00am to 4:00pm on the centre median, roadside shoulders and all on- and off-ramps, with rolling lane closures in effect.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down where workers and traffic protection equipment are present on or near the roadways.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

This work will last for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.