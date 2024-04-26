SunnyNow
15 °C
58 °F
SunnyFri
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of Showers Or ThunderstormsSun
26 °C
79 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

University Of Windsor Announces Balanced Budget For 2024/2025

Friday April 26th, 2024, 1:58pm

University
0
0

The University of Windsor has achieved a balanced budget for 2024/2025. This was attained through the prudent use of one-time funding from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and an immense and challenging collective effort to realize efficiencies.

“With recent developments posing challenges for not only UWindsor but all postsecondary institutions in Ontario and Canada, it is imperative that we exercise prudence. Fiscal sustainability is paramount to realizing our academic mission, achieving collective goals outlined in the University’s strategic plan, Aspire, and mitigating institutional risk,” said Robert Gordon, President and Vice-Chancellor.

While the budget is balanced, a base deficit exists. The University is implementing a multi-year base budget-balancing strategy. It emphasizes the University’s commitment to financial stability, which is influenced by factors such as federal and provincial policy decisions, demographics, fundraising, enrolment fluctuations, and competitive pressures.

“As a University, we must become even more agile and resourceful, leveraging collective wisdom and innovative practices,” added Dr. Gordon.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message