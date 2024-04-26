University Of Windsor Announces Balanced Budget For 2024/2025

The University of Windsor has achieved a balanced budget for 2024/2025. This was attained through the prudent use of one-time funding from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and an immense and challenging collective effort to realize efficiencies.

“With recent developments posing challenges for not only UWindsor but all postsecondary institutions in Ontario and Canada, it is imperative that we exercise prudence. Fiscal sustainability is paramount to realizing our academic mission, achieving collective goals outlined in the University’s strategic plan, Aspire, and mitigating institutional risk,” said Robert Gordon, President and Vice-Chancellor.

While the budget is balanced, a base deficit exists. The University is implementing a multi-year base budget-balancing strategy. It emphasizes the University’s commitment to financial stability, which is influenced by factors such as federal and provincial policy decisions, demographics, fundraising, enrolment fluctuations, and competitive pressures.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“As a University, we must become even more agile and resourceful, leveraging collective wisdom and innovative practices,” added Dr. Gordon.