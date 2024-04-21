Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy Announces Retirement

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy has announced his retirement as president and as an employee of Stellantis.

Cassidy has served as president for the past 6 years and represents 20,000 active and retired members in 31 workplaces that range from automotive, gaming, energy, transportation, administrative, waste and recycle management, policing and retirement living.

“Together, we have weathered numerous challenges. From bidding farewell to our built-right Dodge Caravan to navigating the hardships brought on by the cancellation of shifts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, these were tough times for our hardworking members and their families,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Cassidy has been a member of Unifor’s National Executive Board since Unifor was founded. In 2005, he was elected to the National Skilled Trades Council as a Trustee. He served on the National Executive Board of the CAW from 2008 to 2013. In 2009, he was acclaimed as the financial secretary of Local 444.

Cassidy started his apprenticeship as an electrician right out of high school and was hired by Chrysler Canada in 1993. He has been elected in various positions within the skilled trades ranks, including shop floor steward, skilled trades chairperson at the Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant, and then as the President of the Windsor/Essex County Skilled Trades Council.

“Serving as your President has been the privilege of a lifetime. Through the highs and lows, I have been continually inspired by the resilience and greatness of our Local, as well as the unwavering dedication of its members. It has been an immense blessing to represent the community I hold dear. No matter what positions I may hold in the future, none will mean more to me than serving as your local 444 President,” he said.