Two Local Nurses Win Trillium Gift Of Life Awards

Two nurses at Windsor Regional Hospital are being recognized by the Trillium Gift of Life Network for being exceptional advocates for organ and tissue donation.

Intensive Care Unit nurses Andrea Brearley and Terra Popovski have been awarded the 2023 Provincial Donation Champion Award for excellence in fulfilling Ontario Health’s (TGLN) mandate to save and enhance more lives through the gift of organ and tissue donation.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Andrea and Terra have supported many organ and tissue donation cases ensuring families always receive quality end-of-life care. They both make organ and tissue donation a priority in their daily practice in the ICU,” said Karen Riddell, WRH Chief Operating Officer, Chief Nursing Executive, Vice President Critical Care &Cardiology. “Their hard work and enthusiasm for donation and eagerness to provide outstanding care to our donor families who are honoring the wishes of their loved ones is what makes them true donation champions.”

In 2023, the province contributed to 1,152 essential organ transplants. Together, Ontario hospitals supported 365 organ donors and 1,853 tissue donors. According to Ontario Health (TGLN), these milestones could not be met without the dedication of individuals like Andrea and Terra.

On average, there are 1,400 people in Ontario waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.