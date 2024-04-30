Site Identified For Location Of New Housing Hub

The City of Windsor has announced the location that will bring key social services and housing together in one location.

After examining 200 properties and reviewing four specific Expressions of Interest by property owners, 700 Wellington Avenue has been determined and approved by the City Council as the location for the new Housing Hub. The City says this location is best equipped to meet the growing needs of our community.

Following Council direction, Administration initially attempted to negotiate the purchase of this site but was unsuccessful and will use expropriation to move the process forward.

“This seven acre site provides enough space to develop at least 64 one-bedroom permanent supportive housing units as well as common space for programming, services, and other amenities” said Andrew Daher, Commissioner Human and Health Services. “This is a giant step forward for our community”.

The property meets many of the key factors initially identified through the Glos Associates Inc. report, including but not limited to the following:

Located within a 2-kilometer radius of the downtown core

Located on a major transit corridor and walkable to most core supports and services

Low risk for site safety, stigma, and building security

The city thats that the property dimensions allow for the development to be positioned in a way that provides privacy and dignity for participants, while also reducing the risk of loitering outside of the facility and it is large enough to accommodate potential additional housing units to operate as affordable housing and provide additional social services supports.

As the Housing Hub project continues to move forward, there will be ongoing outreach by the City to discuss potential partnerships and co-location opportunities with local organizations that provide complementary services in support of this initiative.