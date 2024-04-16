Renewal Project Approved For Leamington’s Mersea Park

Leamington Council has approved the renewal of Mersea Park, a 13-acre greenspace located along Point Pelee Drive adjacent to Lake Erie.

Mersea Park, one of Leamington’s oldest parks, has long been a hub for outdoor activities, offering playgrounds, baseball fields, picnic shelters, and washroom facilities. However, the aging amenities have fallen short of current accessibility standards, prompting the need for comprehensive upgrades to ensure the park meets the community’s needs today and in the future.

The approved renewal plan includes a new splash pad complete with washrooms, changing rooms and a mechanical room with storage for municipal tools and equipment.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The existing playground structures will be replaced with modern, accessible equipment, ensuring safe and inclusive play for children of all abilities. Comprehensive improvements to the existing washroom facilities will also improve accessibility and convenience for park visitors.

An extended asphalt walking path will encircle the park, connecting parking lots, playgrounds, the splash pad, picnic shelters, and all other facilities, and the current parking lot will be expanded to include a new turning radius suitable for the Municipality’s LT-Go transit bus, enhancing transit connections to the park. A new parking lot will also be constructed in the southeast corner to serve the eastern picnic shelter and baseball diamond better.

Replacement of wooden bollards with a concrete barrier curb is also planned along with drainage enhancements, installation of electrical outlets in picnic shelters and baseball diamonds, and an extension of netting along the eastern side of the park to increase safety.

“This renewal project is a pivotal step toward enhancing the quality of life for all Leamington residents and visitors,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Mersea Park has been at the heart of our community for decades, and with these upgrades, it will continue to be a cherished gathering place for many years to come.”

The Mersea Park renewal project was tendered and awarded to a local firm, Barrineti Construction Ltd., and the work is expected to begin this spring.