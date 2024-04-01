SunnyNow
Public Invited To Consultation About County Road 46 In Tecumseh

Monday April 1st, 2024, 9:42am

Tecumseh
0
0

The County of Essex and the Town of Tecumseh are undertaking a study for improvements to County Road 46 (Provincial Road/North Talbot Road/Middle Road) from Highway 401 to County Road 19 (Manning Road) and Concession Roads 8 and 9 from County Road 46 northerly to the Town boundary. The study will evaluate alternatives to improve the operation and safety of the roadways.

Public consultation for the project will take place on April 4th, 2024, at the Ciociaro Club from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

You can also visit https://www.countyofessex.ca/CR46/ to learn more about the project.

 

